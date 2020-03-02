Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Vast Resources set to conclude Zim diamond JV

News

VAST_Resources_logo.jpgVast Resources is expecting to conclude a joint venture agreement with the Zimbabwean government for the Chiadzwa community diamond project, before the end of the month.
The company said that it had received official communication from the mines ministry that all internal processes leading to the conclusion of the joint venture were expected to be finalised this month.
Katanga Mining - a joint venture between Vast and the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust will work with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZDC) to develop the diamond deposit.
Vast said last month that it has everything in place to hit the ground running once it concludes the agreement with ZCDC. 
The company also recently revised an agreement with Botswana Diamonds, which will see the latter acquire a 2.5% interest in the cashflows generated from Vast’s share in the Chiadzwa concession in exchange for providing “know-how for all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing”. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

