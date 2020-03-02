Angolans raise concern over illegal diamond mining

Today









Image credit: SODIAM







The illegal miners were also believed to be involved in the extraction of several minerals, including mercury, copper, gold, bronze, quartz and iron.

Angola launched operation transparency in September 2018, which was focused primarily on preventing and punishing crimes related to diamond trafficking and illegal immigration.

The operation, which saw thousands of carats and millions in cash being recovered, was heavily criticised last year by the Human Rights Watch for deporting immigrants with force.

The United Nations also alleged that Angolan security forces and allied ethnic Tshokwe youth shot dead at least six Congolese during Operation Transparency in Lunda North province bordering Congo.

However, Luanda denied that its security forces committed human rights abuses against migrants during the operation.



Angolans have expressed concern over clandestine illegal diamond mining by suspected foreigners in the southern parts of the country.Cuando Cubango provincial governor Julio Bessa was quoted by Jornal de Angola as saying that officials from the mineral and petroleum resources ministry as well as the national security will conduct relevant investigations into the matter.