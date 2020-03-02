Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are 'grown' at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Angolans raise concern over illegal diamond mining

Angolans have expressed concern over clandestine illegal diamond mining by suspected foreigners in the southern parts of the country.
Cuando Cubango provincial governor Julio Bessa was quoted by Jornal de Angola as saying that officials from the mineral and petroleum resources ministry as well as the national security will conduct relevant investigations into the matter. 

Image credit: SODIAM


The illegal miners were also believed to be involved in the extraction of several minerals, including mercury, copper, gold, bronze, quartz and iron.
Angola launched operation transparency in September 2018, which was focused primarily on preventing and punishing crimes related to diamond trafficking and illegal immigration.
The operation, which saw thousands of carats and millions in cash being recovered, was heavily criticised last year by the Human Rights Watch for deporting immigrants with force.   
The United Nations also alleged that Angolan security forces and allied ethnic Tshokwe youth shot dead at least six Congolese during Operation Transparency in Lunda North province bordering Congo.   
However, Luanda denied that its security forces committed human rights abuses against migrants during the operation.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


