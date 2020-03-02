India's gold imports drop 41% in February

Image credit: Pixabay

In the first half of February demand was modest but it faltered as prices started rallying from mid-February. The weak demand forced dealers to offer as much as $14 an ounce discount over official domestic prices in February, the most since mid-October. The domestic price includes a 12.5% import tax and 3% sales tax.It is predicted that India's gold imports could fall below 35 tonnes in March as prices are still elevated, which would mark a drop from last year's 93.24 tonnes.