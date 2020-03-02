Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

HK retail jewellery & watches dips a huge 41% in January

Today
News

Retail sales in Hong Kong fell drastically to 21.4% in January 2020 for the 12th consecutive month. The many months of street protests coupled with the coronavirus impacted consumer sentiment locally and led to a further drop in tourist arrivals. 

geralt
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)


The Lunar New Year holiday season, normally a peak period for the retail trade was lacklustre due to fears sparked by the spread of the disease in Mainland China, and subsequently to other parts of the world. Government statistics show that retail sales across all categories during January 2020 stood at HK$ 37.7 bln.
During January, the sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell by a huge 41.6%, slightly lower than 43.5% drop reported in November.
However, government spokespersons have also noted that the situation is likely to have worsened in February, as the spread of the coronavirus has brought inward tourist arrivals to a virtual halt and disrupted consumer purchases and consumption-related activities.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) forecasts that the total retail sales value for the first half of 2020 would decrease by mid-double digits, ranging from -30% to -50%, with certain categories declining even worse than the average.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished