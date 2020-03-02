Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Surat’s diamond workers to go on ‘strike’ over professional tax on March 16

The Surat Ratnakalakar Sangh (SRS) has given a call for strike in the diamond cutting and polishing sector on March 16 to demand the abolition of professional tax charged by the Gujarat state government from diamond workers, according to a TOI report. 

LoggaWiggler
Image credit: LoggaWiggler (Pixabay)


SRS president Jaysukh Gajera said: “About 5.5 lakh workers will stay away from work on March 16 to demand the abolition of professional tax. We are appealing unit owners to support workers by keeping their units shut for a day. Workers and the industry have for long been demanding abolition of professional tax, but the state government is yet to accept this. Diamond workers are not getting enough work in the industry due to weak market conditions, and that the diamond unit owners have slashed production of polished diamonds in the last few months.”
Meanwhile, Surat Diamond Association (SDA) has stated that an industry delegation will be meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar to make a representation against professional tax on March 2.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

