Yakut diamonds will receive the names of the heroes of World War II from Yakutia

News

The authorities of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) together with ALROSA launched the project “100 diamonds named for the 100th anniversary of the statehood of Yakutia”. Thereby, large Yakut diamonds mined by ALROSA will be named after the heroes of World War II from Yakutia.
According to a statement on the official state portal of the republic, the names of 21 Yakutians will be immortalized by May 9. 

The project was initiated by the head of the region, Aisen Nikolaev. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, supported the initiative. The company will reportedly assign the names of 100 famous Yakutians to unique diamonds of more than 50 carats mined in the republic by 2022.
As part of the program, in January, ALROSA already named a diamond weighing 76.64 carats after the Hero of the Soviet Union Sergey Alexandrovich Asyamov.
In past years, the names of four heroes of the Great Patriotic War from Yakutia were immortalized in diamonds. These are “Sniper Okhlopkov” (1969), “Hero Popov” (1993), “Hero Stepanov” (1995) and “Hero of the Soviet Union N.A. Kondakov «(2005).

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

