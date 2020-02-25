Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

Yesterday

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

WDC backs West African artisanal miners’ bid to embrace KP

Today
News

wdc_logo.pngThe World Diamond Council (WDC) has backed the Mano River Union (MRU) which is pushing for an improved implementation of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KP) in West Africa.
The MRU project comprises of the governments of Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Guinea and they are being funded by the European Union as well as the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.
WDC executive director Elodie Daguzan said the MRU efforts will assist artisanal diamond miners gain better access to the legitimate diamond supply chain, while receiving fair value for their work.
 “Regional initiatives that are designed to enhance the implementation of the KPCS should focus on allowing these communities to optimize the benefits they receive from their hard work, and their countries realizing the full potential of their natural resources,” he said.
“These include preventing the smuggling of goods across borders, better transparency and enhanced methods for monitoring the extraction and movement of diamonds, and improvements in the capacity to properly evaluate mineral output.”
Artisanal and small-scale miners account for about 15% of rough diamond production, according to WDC.
She said cooperative initiatives like the MRU’s regional programme creates synergies that enhance the value of natural diamonds from the perspectives of both the mining communities and jewellery consumers.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

