Exclusive

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

Today

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Diamcor acquires new equipment to support planned increases in processing volumes

Today
News

news_10082018_diamcor.jpgDiamcor Mining has completed the processing of tailings material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa.
It has also started mining operations using a new larger fleet of Caterpillar heavy equipment.
The new equipment, said Diamcor, was aimed at providing the project with improved reliability, lower operating costs, and to support the company’s planned increases in processing volumes moving forward.  
“We are confident the new equipment fleet will enhance the project’s advancement in all areas, and enable us to better achieve our stated goals, and increase processing volumes in a meaningful way moving forward,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“While the processing of tailings delivered a lower dollar per carat average than what we would typically see historically, it served a valuable purpose of validating our new operating plan to remediate past deficiencies and reduce operating costs through assessing and implementing the ideal field equipment for the long term”.      
Meanwhile, the company said it had finalised the delivery of about 4,500 carats of rough diamonds from the conclusion of the tailings processing efforts for tender and sale in the coming weeks. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished