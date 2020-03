Today









Image credit: Greg Williams for Chopard







Ana de Armas, playing a CIA agent Paloma, will wear a Chopard necklace studded with 43 carats of pear-shaped diamond, a 82-carat diamond bracelet and earrings set with 14 carats of diamonds.

All the materials used in the jewellery are ethically and responsibly sourced.

Ana de Armas will also shine in the Chapard jewellery on the red carpet at the film’s premieres.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



Chopard has announced that it will partner with a new 25th James Bond movie «No Time To Die», which will be released in April, according to media reports.