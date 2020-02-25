ALROSA to move the March diamond auction to Israel

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA puts up for tender polished diamonds of regular color weighing over 5 carats as well as fancy yellow, pink and purple lots. One of them – a pear shaped diamond of a rare Intense Yellowish Orange color.“In Israel, we will show different polished diamonds, including fancy colored. There is a stable demand for fancy color diamonds among customers around the world,” said Pavel Vinikhin, head of Diamonds of ALROSA.Previously it was reported that ALROSA sold a 6.21-carat pink diamond of its own production to American collector Larry West.The cushion cut Fancy Intense Pink Purple diamond has certificates of origin, a digital passport with a detailed history of production and cutting, as well as information about the experience of the master who cut it.The selling price of the stone was not disclosed.