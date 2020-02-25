ALROSA to move the March diamond auction to Israel

ALROSA decided to hold a March diamond auction in Israel due to the advance of the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to May 18-21, during which ALROSA usually organized its diamond auction.
The auction will be held from March 1 to March 11.The company’s cutting and polishing division Diamonds of ALROSA organizes the procedure.
ALROSA puts up for tender polished diamonds of regular color weighing over 5 carats as well as fancy yellow, pink and purple lots. One of them – a pear shaped diamond of a rare Intense Yellowish Orange color.
“In Israel, we will show different polished diamonds, including fancy colored. There is a stable demand for fancy color diamonds among customers around the world,” said Pavel Vinikhin, head of Diamonds of ALROSA.
Previously it was reported that ALROSA sold a 6.21-carat pink diamond of its own production to American collector Larry West.
The cushion cut Fancy Intense Pink Purple diamond has certificates of origin, a digital passport with a detailed history of production and cutting, as well as information about the experience of the master who cut it.
The selling price of the stone was not disclosed.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg