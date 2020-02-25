Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Firestone delists from London’s AIM, cuts size of board

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds has decided to delist from London’s AIM and reduce the size of its board following a review of the company’s costs and expenses.
It said the benefits and challenges of maintaining its listing on AIM are no longer in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.
“The need to preserve cash by all means possible to ensure the company survives the current market downturn is the overriding principle for the board and will include a review of operations, corporate structure and overheads including the composition of the board,” said Firestone.
The company said it was suffering from a lack of liquidity in trading of its ordinary shares due to the bondholders holding 65% of the issued ordinary share capital, and in addition, two minority shareholders hold about a further 18%.
This, combined with the poor diamond market and general negative sentiment towards the sector, had resulted in a material share price and consequent market capitalisation decline. 
It said although the diamond market had the potential to improve, it will now take longer than had been previously anticipated.
Meanwhile, Firestone said that it was the company's intention to rationalise the board so that its composition is more appropriate for its current activities.
“It is the company's current intention that the board will consist of no less than four directors, including an independent chair,” said Firestone.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

