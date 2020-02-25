Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

India Pavilion inaugurated by DJWE Brand ambassador Sonam Ahuja

Today
News

The India Pavilion at the 17th Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE)-24 to 29 February, was inaugurated by DJWE brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the presence of Indian Ambassador His Excellency P. Kumaran. 

news_28022020_sonam.png
                          Image credit: GJEPC


The India Pavilion located at New Luxury area and Concourse area, with 27 exhibitors spread across 31 booths showcases a complete range of products including diamond and studded jewellery with stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires and pearls; plain and handmade jewellery catering to the Middle-East and its neighbouring countries.
There was also a wide range of contemporary, along with modern jewellery, with detailed craftsmanship and designs inspired by European and Middle Eastern trends over the last few decades.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The Middle East has been an important market for the Indian gem and Jewellery industry. I am hopeful that this platform would open up new business opportunities and further strengthen the existing trade relationship with the Middle East and its neighbouring countries.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished