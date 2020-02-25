India Pavilion inaugurated by DJWE Brand ambassador Sonam Ahuja

Image credit: GJEPC

The India Pavilion located at New Luxury area and Concourse area, with 27 exhibitors spread across 31 booths showcases a complete range of products including diamond and studded jewellery with stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires and pearls; plain and handmade jewellery catering to the Middle-East and its neighbouring countries.There was also a wide range of contemporary, along with modern jewellery, with detailed craftsmanship and designs inspired by European and Middle Eastern trends over the last few decades.Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The Middle East has been an important market for the Indian gem and Jewellery industry. I am hopeful that this platform would open up new business opportunities and further strengthen the existing trade relationship with the Middle East and its neighbouring countries.”