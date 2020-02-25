Alexey Moiseev on Russia’s priorities as Kimberley Process Chair

Today

Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance highlighted the priorities of the Russian chairmanship in the Kimberley Process (KP) in 2020 and delineated the key focus areas speaking at the press conference held in the International Multimedia Press Center of the Russia Today International News Agency this last Tuesday.He noted in particular that one of the key priorities of the Russian chairmanship was updating the definition of conflict diamonds and stemming their flow to the market. The current definition describes conflict diamonds as rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance conflict aimed at undermining legitimate governments.To accommodate to the current realities last year Russia put forward the proposal to revise and update the core definition in order to affirm the KP commitment to international humanitarian law as the only appropriate instrument that is internationally recognized at the UN level and expand the scope beyond rebel movements and their allies onto armed groups, terrorist groups and criminal networks supporting them.Alexey Moiseev said, “Under the Indian chairmanship last year we came as close as an inch away from agreeing on a new definition. Unfortunately, the KP failed to come up with a consensus on the final draft - therefore, additional efforts are required to finalize the discussion. We are convinced that it is one of the most important areas of work during the Russian chairmanship”.In his presentation Alexey Moiseev also pointed out that Russia together with Botswana as the current KP Vice Chair jointly intend to initiate adoption of Principles for Responsible Diamond Sourcing Framework. “These principles should signal the KP support of the diamond industry self-regulation measures and efforts to promote best practices on human rights, environmental protection, development of local communities, anti-corruption and differentiation between the natural and synthetic diamond markets”. If adopted, a new Administrative Decision will make a good basis for the future work of the KP, added Moiseev.Another priority area mentioned at the briefing was the full restoration of the CAR in the KP after its suspension in 2013 following the outbreak of civil war when a ban on exports from the CAR was imposed as part of the implementation of the KP Certification Scheme. In 2015, the ban was partially lifted, authorizing exports from the so-called “green zones” controlled by the CAR government.However, experience shows that the ban on exports from the CAR does not significantly reduce the problem of conflict diamonds in the Republic. “As the KP Chair we are willing to render assistance to the Government of the Central African Republic in adopting effective monitoring mechanisms. Our objective is to initiate the introduction of such mechanisms that will help people to operate lawfully and minimize the risks of illegal trade”, commented Moiseev.