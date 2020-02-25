Exclusive
High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds
Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...
25 february 2020
Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone
Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.
17 february 2020
The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology
After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...
10 february 2020
Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020
The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...
03 february 2020
Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization
The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...
27 january 2020
Alexey Moiseev on Russia’s priorities as Kimberley Process Chair
He noted in particular that one of the key priorities of the Russian chairmanship was updating the definition of conflict diamonds and stemming their flow to the market. The current definition describes conflict diamonds as rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance conflict aimed at undermining legitimate governments.
To accommodate to the current realities last year Russia put forward the proposal to revise and update the core definition in order to affirm the KP commitment to international humanitarian law as the only appropriate instrument that is internationally recognized at the UN level and expand the scope beyond rebel movements and their allies onto armed groups, terrorist groups and criminal networks supporting them.
Alexey Moiseev said, “Under the Indian chairmanship last year we came as close as an inch away from agreeing on a new definition. Unfortunately, the KP failed to come up with a consensus on the final draft - therefore, additional efforts are required to finalize the discussion. We are convinced that it is one of the most important areas of work during the Russian chairmanship”.
In his presentation Alexey Moiseev also pointed out that Russia together with Botswana as the current KP Vice Chair jointly intend to initiate adoption of Principles for Responsible Diamond Sourcing Framework. “These principles should signal the KP support of the diamond industry self-regulation measures and efforts to promote best practices on human rights, environmental protection, development of local communities, anti-corruption and differentiation between the natural and synthetic diamond markets”. If adopted, a new Administrative Decision will make a good basis for the future work of the KP, added Moiseev.
Another priority area mentioned at the briefing was the full restoration of the CAR in the KP after its suspension in 2013 following the outbreak of civil war when a ban on exports from the CAR was imposed as part of the implementation of the KP Certification Scheme. In 2015, the ban was partially lifted, authorizing exports from the so-called “green zones” controlled by the CAR government.
However, experience shows that the ban on exports from the CAR does not significantly reduce the problem of conflict diamonds in the Republic. “As the KP Chair we are willing to render assistance to the Government of the Central African Republic in adopting effective monitoring mechanisms. Our objective is to initiate the introduction of such mechanisms that will help people to operate lawfully and minimize the risks of illegal trade”, commented Moiseev.
Galina Semyonova, Rough & Polished, Moscow