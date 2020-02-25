Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

ICRA revises credit outlook on Indian diamond industry to ‘negative’

ICRA Limited (ICRA), independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency of India, has revised the outlook on cut and polished diamond (CPD) industry to ‘Negative’, given the ongoing lockdown in parts of China and Hong Kong. 

gr8effect
Image credit: gr8effect (Pixabay)


While China accounts for about 14% of polished diamond consumption, more than 35% of the exports from India are currently routed via Hong Kong. A continued lockdown in business at China and Hong Kong is likely to aggravate the pressure on the cash flows for the industry, especially in the backdrop of cautious lending to the sector.
According to ICRA, the credit profile of cut and polished diamond exporters will be adversely impacted if the Coronavirus related lockdown sustains beyond February 2020. Also, сash flow will be impacted with the stretch in the working capital cycle on the back of delay in collections and inventory build-up. As a result, this could pressurise an entity’s liquidity position and may lead to distressed sales, which will not only hurt its profitability but will also negatively impact the polished diamond prices. However, the extent of the impact on Indian CPD companies is likely to vary depending upon their exposure to China/Hong Kong.
ICRA also points out that China is currently a large exporter of diamond-studded jewellery to the US and other key markets. And, with Chinese factories operating in low capacity utilization currently, such manufacturing may be diverted to India for a short period of time. However, if the Chinese shut-down sustains for two more months, say until April 2020, then it could lead to elevated inventory levels for the Indian industry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


