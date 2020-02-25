GJEPC’s ‘Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020’ recognises designers in different categories

Image credit: GJEPC

The theme for this year’s The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020 powered by GIA (Gemological Institute of America) was Architectural Gems under which there were different categories namely Art-Deco, Neo Futurism and Islamic Arabesque. There was a special category for the Best Product Inventory for IIJS Signature 2020 exhibitors as well.The winner for the Art-Deco category was Harjas Kaur; the winner for Neo futurism was Namrata Bhardwaj, and the winner for Islamic Arabesque category was Koushik Mondal. The Awards were given away by Stephen Webster, Pramod Kumar Agrawal -Chairman, GJEPC, Colin Shah - Vice Chairman, GJEPC, and Nirupa Bhatt, MD - GIA, India & Middle East.Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “India has an extremely talented pool of jewellery designers. Artisan Awards is one of its kind initiatives of GJEPC to felicitate the best talent in jewellery design. I congratulate all the designers behind crafting such beautiful designs and the manufacturers who brought these designs to life. Looking at these exquisite jewellery pieces, I can say that the future of this industry is in safe hands.”Internationally acclaimed jewellery designer Stephen Webster said, “Design competitions are important because they challenge you to push yourself creatively, to push your boundaries. India is steeped in tradition and India has influenced nearly all jewellery designers. I congratulate all the winners of The Artisan Awards presented by GJEPC and can say we have seen some great pieces.”Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said,” One amongst various initiatives that GJEPC has undertaken is The Artisan Awards. In its 3rd year, we have fairly good representation from India and abroad. Through this platform, we tapped talent that not only has the vision to create designs that push the boundaries of creativity but also imbibe factors that give jewellery 360-degree touch to be accessible to the end-user.”