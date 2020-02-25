Rio Tinto Diamond production down 8%, revenue dips 11% in 2019

Today







Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)







Rio Tinto Diamond reported that revenue slid 11% to $619 mln in 2019 as prices for rough diamonds weakened. The miner recorded a net loss of $21 mln, compared with a profit of $118 mln a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) plunged 50% to $151 mln.

Rio Tinto’s Diamond expects output of between 12 mln and 14 mln carats this year. This lower production forecast reflects the closing of the Argyle mine at the end of 2020. Additionally, production will be affected by lower ore availability and grades from the underground portion of Diavik.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished Rio Tinto Diamond reported that revenue slid 11% to $619 mln in 2019 as prices for rough diamonds weakened. The miner recorded a net loss of $21 mln, compared with a profit of $118 mln a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) plunged 50% to $151 mln.Rio Tinto’s Diamond expects output of between 12 mln and 14 mln carats this year. This lower production forecast reflects the closing of the Argyle mine at the end of 2020. Additionally, production will be affected by lower ore availability and grades from the underground portion of Diavik.

With output slipping at both its mines, Rio Tinto Diamond’s production fell 8% to 17 mln carats for the year 2019. Carat recovery at Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Australia dropped 8% due to lower recovered grades, which were only partially offset by higher ore processing. At Canada’s Diavik mine too production declined 8% as lower grades from the miner’s underground operation outweighed higher grades processed from the A21 open pit.