High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Rio Tinto Diamond production down 8%, revenue dips 11% in 2019

With output slipping at both its mines, Rio Tinto Diamond’s production fell 8% to 17 mln carats for the year 2019. Carat recovery at Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Australia dropped 8% due to lower recovered grades, which were only partially offset by higher ore processing. At Canada’s Diavik mine too production declined 8% as lower grades from the miner’s underground operation outweighed higher grades processed from the A21 open pit. 

news_07022020_futures.png
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)


Rio Tinto Diamond reported that revenue slid 11% to $619 mln in 2019 as prices for rough diamonds weakened. The miner recorded a net loss of $21 mln, compared with a profit of $118 mln a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) plunged 50% to $151 mln.
Rio Tinto’s Diamond expects output of between 12 mln and 14 mln carats this year. This lower production forecast reflects the closing of the Argyle mine at the end of 2020. Additionally, production will be affected by lower ore availability and grades from the underground portion of Diavik. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

