High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

GSI identified HTHP lab-grown diamond with “laser drill channel”

Gemological Science International’s (GSI) Mumbai laboratory identified a HTHP lab-grown diamond with what appeared to be laser drilled channel.  

Upon closer examination, the “laser drill channel” was found to be a typical HTHP inclusion that was cut open from top and pavilion. After this, the content of the inclusion was acid bleached out, while some residue was still present. 
The remnants of the inclusion have a strong resemblance to a laser drill treatment – this treatment is generally used to “clean out” black inclusions and enhance the appearance of a diamond.
It is a common misconception that a diamond can be identified as natural or lab-grown based on inclusions as the claim was made recently on Good Morning America Investigates. In this specific case, a hasty and inaccurate conclusion could have been made that the diamond is natural, with the appearance of what seems to be a laser drill channel, since there are no recorded cases of lab-grown diamonds with this treatment, GSI reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

