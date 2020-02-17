Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

Yesterday

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Angola hunts for independent valuators of rough diamonds

Today
News

angola_flag.pngThe government of Angola is looking for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.
The contracting entity will be the mineral resources ministry, which is responsible for the implementation of the rough diamond marketing policy in the country.
The move was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of president Joao Lourenço.
Ministry general secretary Américo Miguel da Costa said the valuators will help the country get a fair market price for its rough diamonds.
“Service agreement contract shall be given to those candidates whose proposals are considered to be economically and technically more beneficial and who demonstrate the necessary skills...,” he said.
Interested valuators will be expected to folk out $2500 for the tender.
Submitted proposals shall be opened in a public event to be held on 7 April 2020. 
Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.
Angola is projecting an output of 14 million carats in 2020.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished