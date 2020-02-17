Angola hunts for independent valuators of rough diamonds

Today

The government of Angola is looking for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.The contracting entity will be the mineral resources ministry, which is responsible for the implementation of the rough diamond marketing policy in the country.The move was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of president Joao Lourenço.Ministry general secretary Américo Miguel da Costa said the valuators will help the country get a fair market price for its rough diamonds.“Service agreement contract shall be given to those candidates whose proposals are considered to be economically and technically more beneficial and who demonstrate the necessary skills...,” he said.Interested valuators will be expected to folk out $2500 for the tender.Submitted proposals shall be opened in a public event to be held on 7 April 2020.Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.Angola is projecting an output of 14 million carats in 2020.