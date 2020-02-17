Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

Yesterday

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

ALROSA earns $11.9 mln at auction in Vladivostok

Today
News

During the February international auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (over 10.8 carats), which was held in Vladivostok, ALROSA sold 123 diamonds with a total weight of 2205 carats. 

news_29052019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


Revenue from sales amounted to $ 11.9 million, according to the company's website.
The auction was attended by companies from India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.
Previously it was said that ALROSA intended to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.
According to the report, a total of 14 auctions will be held on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular 11 auctions will be held in Moscow, and 3 in Vladivostok. 
The remaining auctions will be held in Antwerp (Belgium) - 3 auctions, in Dubai (UAE) - four, in Ramat Gan (Israel) - five, in Hong Kong (China) - four, in New York (USA) 4 auctions will be held.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

