ALROSA earns $11.9 mln at auction in Vladivostok

Image credit: ALROSA

Revenue from sales amounted to $ 11.9 million, according to the company's website.The auction was attended by companies from India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.Previously it was said that ALROSA intended to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020.According to the report, a total of 14 auctions will be held on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular 11 auctions will be held in Moscow, and 3 in Vladivostok.The remaining auctions will be held in Antwerp (Belgium) - 3 auctions, in Dubai (UAE) - four, in Ramat Gan (Israel) - five, in Hong Kong (China) - four, in New York (USA) 4 auctions will be held.