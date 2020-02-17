Lucapa recovers rare type IIa diamonds from Lulo kimberlite exploration

Today

The tributary was previously known for hosting a “good” white population – including top D-colour stones.



Lucara and its partners are planning to send the diamonds to Antwerp for more detailed analysis with specialised equipment.









Image credit: Lucapa Diamond







The Canguige tributary drains into the Cacuilo River valley about 3km upstream of alluvial Mining Block 46 at the Lulo project, which has produced multiple high-value Type IIa diamonds including specials of up to 88 carats, along with fancy pink and yellow diamonds.

As set out in the ASX announcement of 19 February 2020, drilling has commenced to test five pipes in the Canguige catchment rated in a technical review as being among the most prospective to host diamonds within the Lulo kimberlite field.

Two priority anomalies in the Canguige catchment will also be drilled to confirm the presence of kimberlite, said Lucapa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished The Canguige tributary drains into the Cacuilo River valley about 3km upstream of alluvial Mining Block 46 at the Lulo project, which has produced multiple high-value Type IIa diamonds including specials of up to 88 carats, along with fancy pink and yellow diamonds.As set out in the ASX announcement of 19 February 2020, drilling has commenced to test five pipes in the Canguige catchment rated in a technical review as being among the most prospective to host diamonds within the Lulo kimberlite field.Two priority anomalies in the Canguige catchment will also be drilled to confirm the presence of kimberlite, said Lucapa.

Lucapa Diamond, which recently recovered 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 carats from a stream bulk sample taken from the Canguige tributary, in Angola, has confirmed the presence of rare Type IIa gems, along with a light fancy yellow.This follows a follow-up analysis on a Yehuda colorimeter post acidizing or deep boiling of the Canguige tributary diamonds.