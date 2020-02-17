Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

Yesterday

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Lucapa recovers rare type IIa diamonds from Lulo kimberlite exploration

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond, which recently recovered 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 carats from a stream bulk sample taken from the Canguige tributary, in Angola, has confirmed the presence of rare Type IIa gems, along with a light fancy yellow. 
This follows a follow-up analysis on a Yehuda colorimeter post acidizing or deep boiling of the Canguige tributary diamonds. 
The tributary was previously known for hosting a “good” white population – including top D-colour stones. 
Lucara and its partners are planning to send the diamonds to Antwerp for more detailed analysis with specialised equipment.  

news_26022020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


The Canguige tributary drains into the Cacuilo River valley about 3km upstream of alluvial Mining Block 46 at the Lulo project, which has produced multiple high-value Type IIa diamonds including specials of up to 88 carats, along with fancy pink and yellow diamonds.
As set out in the ASX announcement of 19 February 2020, drilling has commenced to test five pipes in the Canguige catchment rated in a technical review as being among the most prospective to host diamonds within the Lulo kimberlite field.
Two priority anomalies in the Canguige catchment will also be drilled to confirm the presence of kimberlite, said Lucapa.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished