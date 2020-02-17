Lucapa realises $1.9m from latest Lulo diamond sale

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

The sale, it said, brings to $5.3 million total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in 2020 at an average price of $1,906 per carat.The latest diamond sale comes as the Canguige catchment area within the Lulo concession becomes the focus of the Lulo partners’ search to discover the hard-rock sources of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.