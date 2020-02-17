Exclusive

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

Today

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Lucapa realises $1.9m from latest Lulo diamond sale

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond sold a parcel of 1,223 carats of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola for $1.9 million, representing an average price of $1,535 per carat.  

news_17052019_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


The sale, it said, brings to $5.3 million total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in 2020 at an average price of $1,906 per carat. 
The latest diamond sale comes as the Canguige catchment area within the Lulo concession becomes the focus of the Lulo partners’ search to discover the hard-rock sources of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.
Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished