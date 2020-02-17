Lucapa realises $1.9m from latest Lulo diamond sale

Lucapa Diamond sold a parcel of 1,223 carats of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola for $1.9 million, representing an average price of $1,535 per carat.
The sale, it said, brings to $5.3 million total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in 2020 at an average price of $1,906 per carat.
The latest diamond sale comes as the Canguige catchment area within the Lulo concession becomes the focus of the Lulo partners’ search to discover the hard-rock sources of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.
Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished