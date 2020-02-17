Exclusive
High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds
Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...
Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone
Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.
17 february 2020
The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology
After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...
10 february 2020
Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020
The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...
03 february 2020
Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization
The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...
27 january 2020
Unique diamonds produced by AGD DIAMONDS are in high demand
The lots offered to customers included diamonds of outstanding characteristics, including unique yellow fancy stones and crystal-clear octahedrons ranging in size from 20 to 50 carats. The distinctive feature of this February auction was that AGD DIAMONDS for the first time put up for sale unique and very large diamonds (weighing 80, 104, 127 and 222 carats) from the Grib Diamond Field recovered by an innovative and environmentally friendly method of XRT separation.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Summarizing the results of the auction, AGD DIAMONDS noted that the market generally remained influenced by negative news from China due to the coronavirus, as a result of which a significant part of the lots put on the block by AGD DIAMONDS remained unclaimed.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg