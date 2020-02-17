Unique diamonds produced by AGD DIAMONDS are in high demand

Today

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

This last Monday, AGD DIAMONDS held the first auction for the sale of special-sized diamonds (10.8+) this year on the e-trading platform operated by its trading arm Grib Diamonds from the diamond miner’s Antwerp office. The resulting total sales reached more than $ 15 million.The lots offered to customers included diamonds of outstanding characteristics, including unique yellow fancy stones and crystal-clear octahedrons ranging in size from 20 to 50 carats. The distinctive feature of this February auction was that AGD DIAMONDS for the first time put up for sale unique and very large diamonds (weighing 80, 104, 127 and 222 carats) from the Grib Diamond Field recovered by an innovative and environmentally friendly method of XRT separation.Summarizing the results of the auction, AGD DIAMONDS noted that the market generally remained influenced by negative news from China due to the coronavirus, as a result of which a significant part of the lots put on the block by AGD DIAMONDS remained unclaimed.