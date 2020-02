Today

Organisers of the 9th AEC Gems & Jewelry Presidents' Summit are postponing their event in Hong Kong to a later date due to the novel coronavirus spread in the city.









Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)







The event, originally scheduled for March 3 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, will now take place on May 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. It will be held on the sidelines of the March Fair organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

"Our association will keep monitoring the situation closely and relase the latest information about the summit as soon as possible," event organisers said.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished