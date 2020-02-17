ALROSA unearths a yellow 17.4 ct diamond at its new Verkhne-Munskoye deposit

ALROSA has recovered a 17.44-carat diamond at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit for the first time since the beginning of its operations.
The gem-quality fancy stone has a bright yellow color.
According to the company, the diamond was produced at the Zapolyarnaya kimberlite pipe of the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit.
Basically, only two ALROSA enterprises - «Severalmaz» in the Arkhangelsk Region and «Almazy Anabara» in the north of Yakutia - produce fancy stones. Such diamonds are cut by ALROSA Diamonds.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg