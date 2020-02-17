Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

ALROSA unearths a yellow 17.4 ct diamond at its new Verkhne-Munskoye deposit

Today
News

ALROSA has recovered a 17.44-carat diamond at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit for the first time since the beginning of its operations.
The gem-quality fancy stone has a bright yellow color.
According to the company, the diamond was produced at the Zapolyarnaya kimberlite pipe of the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit. 

news_21022020_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA

“This is the first rough diamond with bright color found at the Verkhne-Munskoye since it was launched in 2018,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA. “The United Selling Organization of ALROSA will assess and evaluate this stone in detail. We hope this deposit will give us more large and interesting discoveries in future.”
Basically, only two ALROSA enterprises - «Severalmaz» in the Arkhangelsk Region and «Almazy Anabara» in the north of Yakutia - produce fancy stones. Such diamonds are cut by ALROSA Diamonds.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

