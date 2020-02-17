Star Diamond provides update regarding option to JV with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Star Diamond Corporation announced that, following a review conducted by Star Diamond’s special committee of non-management directors, with assistance from the special committee’s independent legal counsel, Star Diamond has notified Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC) that its purported exercise in November 2019 of its four options under the Option to Joint Venture agreement dated June 22, 2017 did not comply with the terms of the agreement.
Star Diamond has also notified RTEC that its operations and claimed expenditures in relation to the Corporation’s Star - Orion South Diamond Project located in central Saskatchewan did not comply with the agreement.
Star Diamond has advised RTEC that it must immediately comply with all of its obligations under the agreement, including in connection with RTEC’s operations and expenditures in relation to the project, any exercise by RTEC of the Options, and the immediate provision to Star Diamond of all information and data required under the agreement.
While Star Diamond has not to date been provided with any meaningful data from RTEC’s drilling operations at the project, Star Diamond believes that RTEC’s continuing actions and conduct in relation to the project are consistent with a belief by RTEC that the project warrants significant continued investment. Star Diamond believes that RTEC has expended significant funds at the project to date, and that RTEC intends to continue doing so during 2020.
Star Diamond looks forward to receiving all technical and other data from RTEC’s operations to date at the project as soon as practicable.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau