Star Diamond provides update regarding option to JV with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Image credit: Star Diamond

Star Diamond has also notified RTEC that its operations and claimed expenditures in relation to the Corporation’s Star - Orion South Diamond Project located in central Saskatchewan did not comply with the agreement.Star Diamond has advised RTEC that it must immediately comply with all of its obligations under the agreement, including in connection with RTEC’s operations and expenditures in relation to the project, any exercise by RTEC of the Options, and the immediate provision to Star Diamond of all information and data required under the agreement.While Star Diamond has not to date been provided with any meaningful data from RTEC’s drilling operations at the project, Star Diamond believes that RTEC’s continuing actions and conduct in relation to the project are consistent with a belief by RTEC that the project warrants significant continued investment. Star Diamond believes that RTEC has expended significant funds at the project to date, and that RTEC intends to continue doing so during 2020.Star Diamond looks forward to receiving all technical and other data from RTEC’s operations to date at the project as soon as practicable.