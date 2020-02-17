Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Star Diamond provides update regarding option to JV with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

Star Diamond Corporation announced that, following a review conducted by Star Diamond’s special committee of non-management directors, with assistance from the special committee’s independent legal counsel, Star Diamond has notified Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC) that its purported exercise in November 2019 of its four options under the Option to Joint Venture agreement dated June 22, 2017 did not comply with the terms of the agreement.   

news_01112018_star_diamond.png
Image credit: Star Diamond


Star Diamond has also notified RTEC that its operations and claimed expenditures in relation to the Corporation’s Star - Orion South Diamond Project located in central Saskatchewan did not comply with the agreement.
Star Diamond has advised RTEC that it must immediately comply with all of its obligations under the agreement, including in connection with RTEC’s operations and expenditures in relation to the project, any exercise by RTEC of the Options, and the immediate provision to Star Diamond of all information and data required under the agreement.
While Star Diamond has not to date been provided with any meaningful data from RTEC’s drilling operations at the project, Star Diamond believes that RTEC’s continuing actions and conduct in relation to the project are consistent with a belief by RTEC that the project warrants significant continued investment. Star Diamond believes that RTEC has expended significant funds at the project to date, and that RTEC intends to continue doing so during 2020.  
Star Diamond looks forward to receiving all technical and other data from RTEC’s operations to date at the project as soon as practicable.  

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau
