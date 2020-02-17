Sergey Eroshkin appointed new CEO of Bourevestnik

Today

Sergey Eroshkin will become the new CEO of the Bourevestnik Innovation Center, ALROSA subsidiary, effective from February 15, 2020. Eroshkin will replace Vladimir Tsvetkov, who left the company after the expiration of the employment contract.Sergey Eroshkin is a graduate of the National University of Science and Technology "MISiS", as well as the Metallurgische Prozesstechnik und Metallrecycling, RWTH. In 2013, he received an MBA qualification from the Higher School of Economics of St. Petersburg State University of Economics and in 2014 confirmed it at the State University of Management.He worked for Severstal for many years, changing the posts from a worker to the head of the steel production at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant, and since 2011 he headed the companies of the United Machine-Building Plants group. In 2017, he became Deputy General Director of the Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” - Central Research Institute of CRISM “Prometey”.IC Bourevestnik JSC is a subsidiary of ALROSA, the largest enterprise in the CIS for the research, development and production of X-ray equipment for industrial and scientific purposes.