Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Sergey Eroshkin appointed new CEO of Bourevestnik

alrosa_logo.jpgSergey Eroshkin will become the new CEO of the Bourevestnik Innovation Center, ALROSA subsidiary, effective from February 15, 2020. Eroshkin will replace Vladimir Tsvetkov, who left the company after the expiration of the employment contract.
Sergey Eroshkin is a graduate of the National University of Science and Technology "MISiS", as well as the Metallurgische Prozesstechnik und Metallrecycling, RWTH. In 2013, he received an MBA qualification from the Higher School of Economics of St. Petersburg State University of Economics and in 2014 confirmed it at the State University of Management.
He worked for Severstal for many years, changing the posts from a worker to the head of the steel production at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant, and since 2011 he headed the companies of the United Machine-Building Plants group. In 2017, he became Deputy General Director of the Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” - Central Research Institute of CRISM “Prometey”.
IC Bourevestnik JSC is a subsidiary of ALROSA, the largest enterprise in the CIS for the research, development and production of X-ray equipment for industrial and scientific purposes.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

