Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Young Indians embrace platinum as a symbol of modern love and self-expression

Today
While traditionally a market for gold jewellery, India has developed a strong appetite for platinum over the past decade. Introduced to this country in the early 21st century by Platinum Guild International (PGI), demand for platinum jewellery experienced a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8% between 2013 and 2018, making it the fastest-growing platinum market globally. 

sarakgraves
Image credit: sarakgraves (Pixabay)


“Platinum is now firmly established in India, and the jewellery industry can expect strong growth in coming years, as platinum becomes further embedded into the life of India’s young consumers,” says Huw Daniel, CEO of Platinum Guild International.
Youth currency is a key influence of future demand in the fastest-growing market for platinum jewellery. India’s large demographic of younger consumers is a key driver for the rapid growth for platinum jewellery. Campaigns touting its rarity and value ensure that it represents status for highly affluent consumers, as well as offering beauty and adornment in the eyes of the young modern Indian woman.
Men’s jewellery is a strong new territory for incremental growth. For young men in India, platinum is associated with style and modernity, a more refined and discerning statement of achievement and success, and a way to improve their self-image. In September 2019, PGI launched “Men of Platinum”, a new brand aimed at 6 million men in India. PGI’s ambition to grow the retail distribution network for platinum jewellery is anticipated to lead to many years of growth ahead.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

