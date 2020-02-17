Young Indians embrace platinum as a symbol of modern love and self-expression

Image credit: sarakgraves (Pixabay)

“Platinum is now firmly established in India, and the jewellery industry can expect strong growth in coming years, as platinum becomes further embedded into the life of India’s young consumers,” says Huw Daniel, CEO of Platinum Guild International.Youth currency is a key influence of future demand in the fastest-growing market for platinum jewellery. India’s large demographic of younger consumers is a key driver for the rapid growth for platinum jewellery. Campaigns touting its rarity and value ensure that it represents status for highly affluent consumers, as well as offering beauty and adornment in the eyes of the young modern Indian woman.Men’s jewellery is a strong new territory for incremental growth. For young men in India, platinum is associated with style and modernity, a more refined and discerning statement of achievement and success, and a way to improve their self-image. In September 2019, PGI launched “Men of Platinum”, a new brand aimed at 6 million men in India. PGI’s ambition to grow the retail distribution network for platinum jewellery is anticipated to lead to many years of growth ahead.