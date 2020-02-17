Star Rays aspires to become India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company

Exclusive

17 february 2020

10 february 2020

03 february 2020

27 january 2020

20 january 2020

Indian diamond manufacturer Star Rays may be the first India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company in the country, because of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

news_21022020_factory_co2.png
Image credit: Foto-Rabe (Pixabay)


The company is participating in the World Jewellery Confederation’s (CIBJO) Greenhouse Gas Measuring and Offsetting Initiative, to ensure that its carbon emissions and removals are measured in accordance with international standards. Star Rays is also collaborating with the consultancy firm Carbon Expert to outline its carbon-neutral plan.
Star Rays, a De Beers Sightholder, specialises in certified solitaires of 0.30 carat to 5 carats and up. Its manufacturing facility in Surat cuts and polishes close to 60,000 solitaires annually.
Rahul Jauhari, Star Rays’ Senior Vice President for global sales and marketing commented, “Carbon neutrality is just one of the many initiatives that Star Rays has adopted to ensure our clients can take pride in purchasing natural diamonds manufactured by an environmentally and socially conscious company."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

