GSI president emphasized the importance of grading reports from legitimate laboratories

Image credit: GSI

“Consumer confidence is the heart of our industry. GSI grading reports are important- not just for the consumer but for retailers as well. Some of the largest and most reputable retailers in the world like Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, Fred Meyer Jewelers, Helzberg, Reeds and many others, rely on grading reports from GSI so they know that the diamonds and jewelry they are selling to their customers are accurately represented,” Azar said in an interview to Bloomberg TV.According to her, “the diamond industry provides a magnitude of social and economic benefits and sustains local economies and countries where diamonds are mined, polished and jewelry is manufactured”.“Botswana is the world’s greatest development success story because of diamonds. The economic stability our industry provides helps to provide basic infrastructure, healthcare, education and clean water, ” Azar said.