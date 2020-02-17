Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

GSI president emphasized the importance of grading reports from legitimate laboratories

Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of Gemological Science International (GSI), emphasized the importance of grading reports from legitimate laboratories and buying diamonds and jewelry from reputable jewelry retailers. 

news_04062019_gsi.png
Image credit: GSI


“Consumer confidence is the heart of our industry. GSI grading reports are important- not just for the consumer but for retailers as well. Some of the largest and most reputable retailers in the world like Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, Fred Meyer Jewelers, Helzberg, Reeds and many others, rely on grading reports from GSI so they know that the diamonds and jewelry they are selling to their customers are accurately represented,” Azar said in an interview to Bloomberg TV.
According to her, “the diamond industry provides a magnitude of social and economic benefits and sustains local economies and countries where diamonds are mined, polished and jewelry is manufactured”.
“Botswana is the world’s greatest development success story because of diamonds. The economic stability our industry provides helps to provide basic infrastructure, healthcare, education and clean water, ” Azar said.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

