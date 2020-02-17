BlueRock raises £1.9m to “fast track” production at SA mine

Today

The AIM listed BlueRock Diamonds has raised £1.9 million through an oversubscribed placing and subscription to “fast-track” a doubling of production at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa.It issued more than 2.2 million new shares at a price of 85p each, a 12.8% discount to its closing price on Monday.“Securing these funds from new and existing shareholders represents an endorsement of the opportunity that Kareevlei offers to build production, revenues and profitability,” said BlueRock executive chairperson, Mike Houston.“…BlueRock can fast-track a material increase in production volumes from the 323,000 tonnes achieved in 2019 to a run rate of +/- 750,000 tonnes per annum and a consequent expected increase in carats to over 30,000 by the end of 2020.”He said the company was optimising profitability through reducing unit costs by investing in infrastructure and the benefit of the much improved economies of scale.BlueRock’s target was to reduce cost per carat by approximately $50.