NJA Awards outshone itself in Mumbai last week

Today
The NJA Awards 2019 took place in Mumbai last week in the presence of Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman-GJC, Shaankar Sen, Vice Chairman-GJC, Ashish Pethe, Co-Convener NJA-
GJC and other committee members of GJC inaugurated the award function in the presence of nominees, winners, and the entire jewellery fraternity. 

news_20022020_nja.png
                    Image credit: NJA


The event also saw some of the industry leaders like Ashok Minawala, Partner Danabhai Jewellers, Rajendra Jain, Managing Director, Swarovski Gemstones India, Sanjay Kothari, Chairman, GJSCI, Rajeev Garg, Executive Director, GJSCI, Saiyam Mehra, Director, Unique Chains, Manoj Kumar Jha, Director, GJC and many others.
Speaking at the opening of the award ceremony, Anantha Padmanaban welcomed the industry members and said: "The industry was facing challenges so we thought of postponing the NJA Awards thinking how the industry will participate when its facing tough time, despite this we took it as a challenge a decision to do the event. I am glad to say we had more than 1000 participants."
Ashish Pethe said: "It's the only awards function where retailers can participate and promote their jewellery. We large number of categories and also we introduced new categories. We had 770 entries from pan India and event we saw participation from tier 2 and 3 participants are there."
Some major Winners of the NJA Awards were:
Students of the year - all 10 winners will get scholarships.
Winners for the single store of the year in India:
East - Kulthia Jewels Pvt Ltd
West - K K Jewels
North - Sina Chandi 
South Malabar Gold.

Best CSR activity --- Malabar Gold
Best Ring of the Year  --- Hanumanth Diamonds
Gem of the year South --- A Shriram;
Gem of the year North --- Subhash Bhola;
Gem of the year East --- Madanlal Babalwala
Gem of the year West --- Atul Shah
Anmol Ratna Award winner is Mahesh Jain.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

