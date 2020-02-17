NJA Awards outshone itself in Mumbai last week

Image credit: NJA

The event also saw some of the industry leaders like Ashok Minawala, Partner Danabhai Jewellers, Rajendra Jain, Managing Director, Swarovski Gemstones India, Sanjay Kothari, Chairman, GJSCI, Rajeev Garg, Executive Director, GJSCI, Saiyam Mehra, Director, Unique Chains, Manoj Kumar Jha, Director, GJC and many others.Speaking at the opening of the award ceremony, Anantha Padmanaban welcomed the industry members and said: "The industry was facing challenges so we thought of postponing the NJA Awards thinking how the industry will participate when its facing tough time, despite this we took it as a challenge a decision to do the event. I am glad to say we had more than 1000 participants."Ashish Pethe said: "It's the only awards function where retailers can participate and promote their jewellery. We large number of categories and also we introduced new categories. We had 770 entries from pan India and event we saw participation from tier 2 and 3 participants are there."Some major Winners of the NJA Awards were:Students of the year - all 10 winners will get scholarships.Winners for the single store of the year in India:East - Kulthia Jewels Pvt LtdWest - K K JewelsNorth - Sina ChandiSouth Malabar Gold.Best CSR activity --- Malabar GoldBest Ring of the Year --- Hanumanth DiamondsGem of the year South --- A Shriram;Gem of the year North --- Subhash Bhola;Gem of the year East --- Madanlal BabalwalaGem of the year West --- Atul ShahAnmol Ratna Award winner is Mahesh Jain.