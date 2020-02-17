ALROSA sold its 6-carat pink diamond

ALROSA sold a 6.21-carat pink diamond of its own production to American collector Larry West.
The cushion cut Fancy Intense Pink Purple diamond has certificates of origin, a digital passport with a detailed history of production and cutting, as well as information about the experience of the master who cut it.
“As global production declines, pink diamonds will become rarer and thus more valuable,” said Larry West. “This is the first diamond from Russia that I have bought directly from ALROSA. It possesses excellent characteristics and will certainly take a worthy place in my collection.”
Pink stones are already rare, as the Argyle mine of Rio Tinto, which produces 90% of the world’s supply of pink diamonds, is coming the end of its life.
Rio Tinto data shows that the price of pink diamonds mined at the Argyle mine has jumped 500% since 2000.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg