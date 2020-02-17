ALROSA sold its 6-carat pink diamond

Image credit: ALROSA

“As global production declines, pink diamonds will become rarer and thus more valuable,” said Larry West. “This is the first diamond from Russia that I have bought directly from ALROSA. It possesses excellent characteristics and will certainly take a worthy place in my collection.”Pink stones are already rare, as the Argyle mine of Rio Tinto, which produces 90% of the world’s supply of pink diamonds, is coming the end of its life.Rio Tinto data shows that the price of pink diamonds mined at the Argyle mine has jumped 500% since 2000.