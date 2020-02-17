Belgian Peter Meeus claims to buy 51% of HRD Antwerp

Today

In execution of a sales process announced by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) to sell a majority of the shares of HRD Antwerp NV, as announced in the Summer of 2019, Peter Meeus has made an offer through a Letter of Intent (LOI) deposited at AWDC/HRD at 13:00 hrs today.Meeus has made a bid complying 100% with the terms as originally communicated by AWDC, in particular to buy a 51% stake for the communicated asking price and that AWDC as holder of the intellectual property would procure the transfer of the HRD Brand after expiration of 15 years during which a royalty would be paid by the purchaser.Peter Meeus, a Belgian national, entered the diamond industry in 1990 as diamond broker for Bonas Couzijn NV and moved up to become director of the Beurs voor Diamanthandel in 1992. He served as managing director of HRD from 1999 till 2005. Since 2006, he was active as special advisor diamonds to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and also served as Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange. Since 2018 Meeus has been an independent consultant to the diamond industry with a focus on Asia, the Middle East and Africa.Through his company PME Consulting, Meeus has developed a business plan allowing HRD to grow its business.