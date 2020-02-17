FCRF: Pink Diamonds led the Chart throughout the decade

Image credit: FCRF

In the Pink color category - 5ct increased by 99%. In the Blue color category - Fancy Vivid Blue 1ct increased by 135%, and in the Yellow color category - Fancy Vivid Yellow 5ct and 3ct increased by 30%.During 2019 there was a 1.4% decrease in the general index, mainly influenced by a 5.4% decrease in Yellow diamonds. The Pink and Blue categories showed stability.In further detail, in the Pink category - Fancy Vivid Pink increased by 4.4%, while Fancy Vivid Pink 3ct increased by 9.1%. In the Blue category - 1ct, 1.5ct and 2ct increased by 2.5%, 3.7% and 2.7% respectively. Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5ct increased by 7.2%. In the Yellow category - Fancy Vivid Yellow 10ct decreased by 6.1% and Fancy Intense Yellow 3ct decreased by 5.3%.FCRF Advisory Board member, Jim Pounds said: “The declines we witnessed in 2019 in the fancy color index are a ripple effect caused by the double-digit decrease in the colorless category in the last few years. From the mining perspective, we are currently experiencing a shortage in high-quality fancy color rough and we, therefore, feel quite optimistic about the future.”