FCRF: Pink Diamonds led the Chart throughout the decade

Today
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) recently announced the results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) in 2019 and over the last decade.
During the years 2010-2019, the general index showed a steady market price increase of 77%. Leading the index during the decade were Pink diamonds, which increased by 116%. The prices of Blue diamonds rose by 81% and of Yellow diamonds by 21%. 

In the Pink color category - 5ct increased by 99%. In the Blue color category - Fancy Vivid Blue 1ct increased by 135%, and in the Yellow color category - Fancy Vivid Yellow 5ct and 3ct increased by 30%.
During 2019 there was a 1.4% decrease in the general index, mainly influenced by a 5.4% decrease in Yellow diamonds. The Pink and Blue categories showed stability.
In further detail, in the Pink category - Fancy Vivid Pink increased by 4.4%, while Fancy Vivid Pink 3ct increased by 9.1%. In the Blue category - 1ct, 1.5ct and 2ct increased by 2.5%, 3.7% and 2.7% respectively. Fancy Vivid Blue 1.5ct increased by 7.2%. In the Yellow category - Fancy Vivid Yellow 10ct decreased by 6.1% and Fancy Intense Yellow 3ct decreased by 5.3%.
FCRF Advisory Board member, Jim Pounds said: “The declines we witnessed in 2019 in the fancy color index are a ripple effect caused by the double-digit decrease in the colorless category in the last few years. From the mining perspective, we are currently experiencing a shortage in high-quality fancy color rough and we, therefore, feel quite optimistic about the future.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

