Angola rakes in $1.3bn from diamond sales

Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019, according to news reports.The Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Correia Victor was quoted by Macauhub as saying that Angola recorded an annual growth of 12.3% in diamond output and 6.2% in revenue.He said the revenue growth was less expected as prices on international markets eased by more or less than 10%.Victor said Angola produced 3 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2019, which were sold at an average price of US$136.40 per carat, providing revenue of $409.77 million.He said Angola is projecting an output of 14 million carats in 2020.