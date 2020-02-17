Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Angola rakes in $1.3bn from diamond sales

Today
News

angola_flag.pngAngola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019, according to news reports.
The Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Correia Victor was quoted by Macauhub as saying that Angola recorded an annual growth of 12.3% in diamond output and 6.2% in revenue.
He said the revenue growth was less expected as prices on international markets eased by more or less than 10%.
Victor said Angola produced 3 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2019, which were sold at an average price of US$136.40 per carat, providing revenue of $409.77 million.
He said Angola is projecting an output of 14 million carats in 2020.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished