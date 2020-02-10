Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

DMCC welcomes TRIGEM’s Belgian Diamond Facility to Dubai

DMCC, the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, participated in the official opening of TRIGEM’s Charlotte Boiling facility on 17 Feb, at the Jewellery and Gemplex Building, in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, according to a press release from DMCC. 

news_18022020_dmcc.png
             Image credit: DMCC


Congratulating TRIGEM’s Charlotte Boiling facility team, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “This new state-of-the-art facility will support the growth of Dubai’s status as the world’s leading diamond trading hub. As the UAE plans for the next 50 years, we are committed to supporting the nation’s long-term growth by continuing to build the right partnerships and developing the infrastructure demanded by the trade.”
The new facility, launched in partnership with Antwerp’s Charlotte Boil, offers the highest quality of boiling services for rough and polished diamonds using the exclusive Antwerp Charlotte Boil chemical formula. The facility can boil up to 1.4 million carats each month and will cater to the region’s growing diamond industry. 
"We're thrilled to partner with the world's best diamond boiler, Charlotte Boiling from Antwerp to be the first independent, Belgian-quality boiler in Dubai. Our confidence in Dubai evolving into the diamond capital of the world is a reflection of our confidence in both DMCC and the entire UAE Government, and we're excited to play a vital part in it,” added David Zabinsky, Chief Executive Officer, TRIGEM.
The opening ceremony of TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling facility was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Manna Bin Khalifa Saeed Al-Maktoum, Partner, TRIGEM; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC; David Zabinsky, Chief Executive Officer, TRIGEM; Alan Davies, Chairman, TRIGEM; Cameron Parry, Non-Executive Director, TRIGEM; and Samuel Ollech, Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Boiling, Antwerp. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

