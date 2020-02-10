DMCC welcomes TRIGEM’s Belgian Diamond Facility to Dubai

Image credit: DMCC

Congratulating TRIGEM’s Charlotte Boiling facility team, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “This new state-of-the-art facility will support the growth of Dubai’s status as the world’s leading diamond trading hub. As the UAE plans for the next 50 years, we are committed to supporting the nation’s long-term growth by continuing to build the right partnerships and developing the infrastructure demanded by the trade.”The new facility, launched in partnership with Antwerp’s Charlotte Boil, offers the highest quality of boiling services for rough and polished diamonds using the exclusive Antwerp Charlotte Boil chemical formula. The facility can boil up to 1.4 million carats each month and will cater to the region’s growing diamond industry."We're thrilled to partner with the world's best diamond boiler, Charlotte Boiling from Antwerp to be the first independent, Belgian-quality boiler in Dubai. Our confidence in Dubai evolving into the diamond capital of the world is a reflection of our confidence in both DMCC and the entire UAE Government, and we're excited to play a vital part in it,” added David Zabinsky, Chief Executive Officer, TRIGEM.The opening ceremony of TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling facility was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Manna Bin Khalifa Saeed Al-Maktoum, Partner, TRIGEM; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC; David Zabinsky, Chief Executive Officer, TRIGEM; Alan Davies, Chairman, TRIGEM; Cameron Parry, Non-Executive Director, TRIGEM; and Samuel Ollech, Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Boiling, Antwerp.