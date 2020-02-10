Gemfields lists on London’s Aim

Today

Coloured gemstones miner, Gemfields commenced trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)’s Aim market last Friday.Company chief executive Sean Gilbertson said the admission to the London market is an important milestone for Gemfields after a decade of growth in the demand and prices for precious coloured gemstones.“The AIM listing seeks to provide UK, European and international investors with more expedient entry into the precious coloured gemstone market, to improve share trading liquidityand to widen Gemfields’ current investor base,” he said.The company’s total issued share capital consisted of 1.2-billion ordinary shares at the time of admission.The group mines emeralds and beryl in Zambia as well as rubies in Mozambique, whilst also holding controlling interests in various exploration licences in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Madagascar.