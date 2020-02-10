Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Indian diamond industry stares at huge losses as HK closes for a month

india_flag.pngThe Indian Diamond industry is staring at huge losses with the Coronavirus outbreak set to take the sheen out of the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat.
Industry experts estimate that the export of diamonds and jewellery to Hong Kong, which is the gateway to China, is likely to decrease by over $1503.19 mln as most offices owned by Gujarati diamantaires in Hong Kong have been shut.
The export of polished diamonds to Hong Kong is pegged at over $8 bln per annum. The outbreak in China is set to decrease the export of polished diamonds by almost 30% in the coming few months.
Recently, the two biggest gems and jewellery events held every year in March in Hong Kong have been postponed until May. The Hong Kong government has officially declared a month-long vacation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

