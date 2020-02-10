Indian diamond industry stares at huge losses as HK closes for a month

Today

The Indian Diamond industry is staring at huge losses with the Coronavirus outbreak set to take the sheen out of the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in Surat.Industry experts estimate that the export of diamonds and jewellery to Hong Kong, which is the gateway to China, is likely to decrease by over $1503.19 mln as most offices owned by Gujarati diamantaires in Hong Kong have been shut.The export of polished diamonds to Hong Kong is pegged at over $8 bln per annum. The outbreak in China is set to decrease the export of polished diamonds by almost 30% in the coming few months.Recently, the two biggest gems and jewellery events held every year in March in Hong Kong have been postponed until May. The Hong Kong government has officially declared a month-long vacation due to the coronavirus outbreak.