Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Gold demand in China to dip 10-15% in Q1 2020

Demand for gold in China is expected to weaken in the first quarter of 2020 as the country’s consumption-led economy grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, according to World Gold Council’s (WGC) investment research director Juan Carlos Artigas. 

news_17022020_gold.png

Image credit: Stevebidmead (Pixabay)

Though the spread of the disease appears to be slowing down, especially outside of Hubei Province, where the virus first struck, China’s consumer demand will certainly dip in Q1 by at least 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
Data from WGC showed that Chinese jewellery demand is seasonal, with the first and fourth quarters being traditionally strong and the second quarter generally weak.
However, China’s gold market has evolved since SARS epidemic in 2003, with consumer demand accounting for 30 per cent globally in 2019 making it the largest gold market, from 8 per cent in 2003.
According to Artigas, ‘If the epidemic spreads further and continues to affect investor sentiment, global flight-to-quality flows, amidst concerns of a global deceleration, may have a more sustained (positive) impact on the gold price’.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


