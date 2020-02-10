Baselworld 2020 attracts more professionals in the field of technical equipment for the jewelry sector

Today

The Baselworld watch and jewelry exhibition, which will be held from April 30 to May 5, 2020 in Basel, Switzerland, intends to attract a large number of players in the field of technical equipment for the jewelry sector, according to the official website of the event.

Registration for participation in this sector has already doubled compared to last year.

It is reported that about 30 biggest companies representing specialized equipment will take part in the event.









Image credit: Baselworld









They will be able to present their products in a special Hall 2.0 at the heart of the show's flows.

Michel Loris-Melikoff, Managing Director of Baselworld, noted the importance of increasing the presence of the technical sector at Baselworld.

«The technical sector is back at Baselworld. I am very pleased to rebuild bonds of trust with companies in a professional sector that is vital to watchmaking and jewellery. The work is not over. Baselworld is the world's leading industry gathering, and it is crucial to enhance the role of all its players. I intend to restore the technical sector to its rightful place, accompanied by a long-term vision of its presence and the promotion of its activities to the entire community,» he said.

The tech sector was completely absent from Baselworld in 2018.

Baselworld is one of the largest jewelry and watch exhibitions in the world.

However, despite this, many well-known brands expressed their concern about attendance at this year's exhibition due to public unrest related to coronavirus.

Thus, the world famous brand Bvlgari recently announced that it will miss the show this year, since the cost of participation in the exhibition may not pay off due to a possible low influx of customers.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg