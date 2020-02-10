Volgograd to host a jewellery show at the end of February

Today









Image credit: expojeweller.ru







The event is expected to attract industry participants interested in the sale of jewelry with diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones, watches and jewelry, trade equipment and packaging, as well as objects of art made of precious metals.

The exhibition was organized by VlgogradEXPO with the support of the Committee for Industry and Trade of the Volgograd Region in cooperation with the Fund for the Promotion of the Development of the Jewelry Industry.

JewelerEXPO 2020 will be held from February 19 to 23, 2020 at the EXPOCENTER exhibition complex, Volgograd, Russia.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg The event is expected to attract industry participants interested in the sale of jewelry with diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones, watches and jewelry, trade equipment and packaging, as well as objects of art made of precious metals.The exhibition was organized by VlgogradEXPO with the support of the Committee for Industry and Trade of the Volgograd Region in cooperation with the Fund for the Promotion of the Development of the Jewelry Industry.JewelerEXPO 2020 will be held from February 19 to 23, 2020 at the EXPOCENTER exhibition complex, Volgograd, Russia.

"JewelerEXPO 2020" jewellery show will open in Volgograd on February 19, 2020, according to expojeweller.ru.The participants will reportedly present the jewelry at their stands. The visitors will be able to take part in various competitions. The event will also host the award ceremony for the participants of the show.