Exclusive

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

Today

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Volgograd to host a jewellery show at the end of February

Today
News

"JewelerEXPO 2020" jewellery show will open in Volgograd on February 19, 2020, according to expojeweller.ru.
The participants will reportedly present the jewelry at their stands. The visitors will be able to take part in various competitions. The event will also host the award ceremony for the participants of the show. 

news_17022020_expo.png
Image credit: expojeweller.ru


The event is expected to attract industry participants interested in the sale of jewelry with diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones, watches and jewelry, trade equipment and packaging, as well as objects of art made of precious metals.
The exhibition was organized by VlgogradEXPO with the support of the Committee for Industry and Trade of the Volgograd Region in cooperation with the Fund for the Promotion of the Development of the Jewelry Industry.
JewelerEXPO 2020 will be held from February 19 to 23, 2020 at the EXPOCENTER exhibition complex, Volgograd, Russia.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished