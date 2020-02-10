Botswana, De Beers to conclude diamond sales negotiations by end of April

Today









Diamonds account for more than 80% of Botswana’s exports earnings and 25% of gross domestic product as well as one-third of government’s revenues.

Botswana already owns 15% of De Beers.

The current sales agreement saw De Beers moving its diamond sales to Botswana from London, and the government secured the right to sell 10% of Debswana’s production independently.

Botswana and De Beers both have 50% stakes in Debswana.

Debswana’s production decreased by 7% to 5.9 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2019 as output at Orapa fell due to a delay in an infrastructure project coupled with expected lower grades.



Botswana and De Beers are expected to conclude negotiations on the new diamond sales agreement by the end of April.The current 10-year sales agreement runs to the end of 2020.“We are looking at April, not beyond, for all of this to happen and be successfully concluded,” Botswana minerals minister Lefoko Moagi was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.“We now want further to move into the value space; the bottom end of the business which involves your valuation, your pricing, cutting and polishing, marketing, selling, jewellery making.”Botswana accounts for more than two-thirds of De Beers’ production.