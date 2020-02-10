South African Diamond Producers to convene symposium in September

The South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) will convene a diamond symposium and trade show in Kimberley next September.
The presentations and sessions will address new technological developments that are reshaping the diamond industry, synthetic diamonds, as well as the future of the international diamond industry, according to Mining Weekly.
Delegates will also hear technical presentations on large-stone diamond populations and their origin, recovery and provenance (in the case of alluvial deposits).
Developments in local and international diamond exploration and mining, the unique alluvial diamond deposits of the Northern Cape (including the marine placers of the West Coast) and North West provinces will be covered.
A trade show that will also take place at the same venue of the conference.
This will exhibit earthmoving equipment, new approaches in design of diamond processing plant and advanced recovery technologies, including single-particle sorting developments.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished