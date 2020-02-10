Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

South African Diamond Producers to convene symposium in September

Today
News

The South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) will convene a diamond symposium and trade show in Kimberley next September.
The presentations and sessions will address new technological developments that are reshaping the diamond industry, synthetic diamonds, as well as the future of the international diamond industry, according to Mining Weekly. 

studiopratisaad0
Image credit: studiopratisaad0 (Pixabay)


Delegates will also hear technical presentations on large-stone diamond populations and their origin, recovery and provenance (in the case of alluvial deposits).
Developments in local and international diamond exploration and mining, the unique alluvial diamond deposits of the Northern Cape (including the marine placers of the West Coast) and North West provinces will be covered.
A trade show that will also take place at the same venue of the conference.
This will exhibit earthmoving equipment, new approaches in design of diamond processing plant and advanced recovery technologies, including single-particle sorting developments. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished