The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

One of the largest jewelry shows to open in Siberia

"Jewellery Siberia" jewelry show will open in Novosibirsk on February 27, according to the website of the organizers of the event.
It is expected that the exhibition will be visited by more than 5,000 people from Russia and abroad. 

news_14022020_jewellery show.png
                        Image credit: "Jewellery Siberia"


New collections of jewelry, products that reveal the national culture of the peoples of Siberia, precious stones and gems will be exhibited by more than 100 companies.
The international exhibition will reportedly allow exhibitors to present jewelry of imported, domestic and own production and to sell to B2B and B2C audience.
Jewelry Siberia will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2020 in Centre Expo Exhibition Company, Novosibirsk, Russia.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg


