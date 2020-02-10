One of the largest jewelry shows to open in Siberia

Today









New collections of jewelry, products that reveal the national culture of the peoples of Siberia, precious stones and gems will be exhibited by more than 100 companies.

The international exhibition will reportedly allow exhibitors to present jewelry of imported, domestic and own production and to sell to B2B and B2C audience.

Jewelry Siberia will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2020 in Centre Expo Exhibition Company, Novosibirsk, Russia.

"Jewellery Siberia" jewelry show will open in Novosibirsk on February 27, according to the website of the organizers of the event.It is expected that the exhibition will be visited by more than 5,000 people from Russia and abroad.