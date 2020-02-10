Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

GJEPC’s 13th ‘IIJS Signature’ commences from 13 to 16 February 2020

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) presented the 13th edition of IIJS Signature and the 7th edition of India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) from 13-16 February 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.
Shri Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister for Industries & Mining, Maharashtra State, inaugurated the IIJS Signature along with Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Chairman, GJEPC), Colin Shah (Vice Chairman, GJEPC), Mansukh Kothari (Co-Convener Exhibitions and COA Member, GJEPC) and a host of GJEPC Committee members.
IIJS Signature 2020 showcased premium jewellery and flagged off the new buying season. The event hosts more than 700 exhibitors and 1,300 booths and is expected to attract 18,000+ visitors from over 325 cities and towns pan India and more than 55 countries globally. 

news_13022020_ijss.png
Image credit: GJEPC


Addressing the inaugural session, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “IIJS Signature, a show of international stature, is the first trade show of the calendar year and regarded as the nerve centre of jewellery design and technology. This year, IIJS Signature has a Jewellery Startup Zone, which features the work of 16 handpicked women entrepreneurs and 16 budding jewellery designers to encourage talent and enterprise. Two coinciding events Design Inspirations and The Artisan Awards will elevate design consciousness.”
Agrawal also announced that GJEPC will be coming up with a new show in Jaipur called India Gem & Jewellery Show to be held from 1 to 3 April 2020, especially for the international buyers.”
Concurrently, the visitors will get to witness IGJME, Asia’s largest gem & jewellery technology fair. IGJME is a strategic initiative of GJEPC planned to help manufacturers to witness new ideas, discover innovative technical know-how and learn cutting-edge techniques in production. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

