GJEPC’s 13th ‘IIJS Signature’ commences from 13 to 16 February 2020

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) presented the 13th edition of IIJS Signature and the 7th edition of India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) from 13-16 February 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Shri Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister for Industries & Mining, Maharashtra State, inaugurated the IIJS Signature along with Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Chairman, GJEPC), Colin Shah (Vice Chairman, GJEPC), Mansukh Kothari (Co-Convener Exhibitions and COA Member, GJEPC) and a host of GJEPC Committee members.

IIJS Signature 2020 showcased premium jewellery and flagged off the new buying season. The event hosts more than 700 exhibitors and 1,300 booths and is expected to attract 18,000+ visitors from over 325 cities and towns pan India and more than 55 countries globally.









Image credit: GJEPC







Addressing the inaugural session, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “IIJS Signature, a show of international stature, is the first trade show of the calendar year and regarded as the nerve centre of jewellery design and technology. This year, IIJS Signature has a Jewellery Startup Zone, which features the work of 16 handpicked women entrepreneurs and 16 budding jewellery designers to encourage talent and enterprise. Two coinciding events Design Inspirations and The Artisan Awards will elevate design consciousness.”

Agrawal also announced that GJEPC will be coming up with a new show in Jaipur called India Gem & Jewellery Show to be held from 1 to 3 April 2020, especially for the international buyers.”

Concurrently, the visitors will get to witness IGJME, Asia’s largest gem & jewellery technology fair. IGJME is a strategic initiative of GJEPC planned to help manufacturers to witness new ideas, discover innovative technical know-how and learn cutting-edge techniques in production.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished