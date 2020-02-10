Gem Diamonds revenue almost halved in 2019

Today

Gem Diamonds’ revenue for the full calendar year dropped 32% to $182.1 million compared to $266.6 million, in 2018.It recorded an average price of $1, 637 per carat in 2019, a 23% decline against $2,131 in the comparative period.The company said diamond prices for the smaller commercial type goods remained under last year with polished inventory levels remaining high.“However, improvements in demand were noted in December 2019 as the midstream started to restock,” it said.As a result, Gem noted that diamonds sold during the quarter ended 31 December rose 41% to $51.3 million compared with $36.3 million realised in the third quarter of 2019.Diamonds sold during the fourth quarter also jumped 17% to 29 945 carats from 25 631 carats, the previous quarter.Meanwhile, Gem said it generated free cash flow of $1.5 million, improving its net debt position to $10.1 million during the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter’s $11.6 million.