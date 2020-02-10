Botswana Diamonds to commence drilling identified SA targets

Today

Botswana Diamonds will this week start drilling on targets identiﬁed on the Thorny River licence, in South Africa.It said in a statement that this will also be followed immediately by drilling on the high potential M8 dyke on the historic Marsfontein concession.The first phase, it said, will include six percussion holes on Thorny River and three on Marsfontein.Botswana Diamonds said the targets on Thorny River are potentially new kimberlites, while the drilling on M8 is to assess the size of the proven kimberlite.Botswana Diamonds believes that M8 has unexplored potential.“A second phase of drilling will follow immediately if discoveries are confirmed,” it said.The Thorny River targets were selected after detailed ﬁeld work by UK based Subterrane, a leading ﬁrm in new techniques integrating geophysical data and structural geology with data collected from extensive ﬁeld mapping and Botswana Diamonds' geophysical database.