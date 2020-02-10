Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Botswana Diamonds to commence drilling identified SA targets

Today
News

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds will this week start drilling on targets identiﬁed on the Thorny River licence, in South Africa.
It said in a statement that this will also be followed immediately by drilling on the high potential M8 dyke on the historic Marsfontein concession. 
The first phase, it said, will include six percussion holes on Thorny River and three on Marsfontein.
Botswana Diamonds said the targets on Thorny River are potentially new kimberlites, while the drilling on M8 is to assess the size of the proven kimberlite.  
Botswana Diamonds believes that M8 has unexplored potential.
“A second phase of drilling will follow immediately if discoveries are confirmed,” it said.
The Thorny River targets were selected after detailed ﬁeld work by UK based Subterrane, a leading ﬁrm in new techniques integrating geophysical data and structural geology with data collected from extensive ﬁeld mapping and Botswana Diamonds' geophysical database. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

