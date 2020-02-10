Exclusive

DITP partners with allies to promote Thailand as World’s Jewelry Hub

Today
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has demonstrated its confidence in the potential of Thailand to become the World’s Jewelry Hub. The DITP has also announced its readiness to organize the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair this February to offer new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to meet international buyers says a press release from DITP. 

Image credit: DITP


Somdet Susomboon, DITP Director-General said: “Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry has the potential to become the World’s Jewelry Hub with its various strengths. Most importantly, the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is considered a key trading platform that is recognized internationally,” said the Director-General.
The 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will be held from February 25th to 29th, 2020 at Challenger Halls 1-3, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani. The event will feature numerous activities, from the Siam Silver Showcase exhibition that tells the story of Thai silver from past to present, networking activities, and export clinic held by commercial attaches, to seminars to educate and develop the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs.
Also, at the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, participants can join the coloured stone auction held by Bonas, diamond brokers based in London with over ten years’ of online auctioning experience. Organizers of the fair will be implementing measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in order to ensure the safety of all participants.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

