The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Lacapa rakes in $5.5m from Lulo, Mothae run of mine diamond sales

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $5.5 million from the first sales for 2020 of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. 
It sold 1,548 carats of Lulo diamonds for gross proceeds of $3.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $2,200.  

news_12022020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


Lucapa also sold 6,306 carats of Mothae diamonds for $2.1 million, representing an average price per carat of $339.
The Lulo alluvial mine and Mothae kimberlite mine both produce large and high-value diamonds, with more than 75% of revenues generated from the recovery of +4.8 carat stones. 
Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.
The new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine in diamond-rich Lesotho also commenced commercial mining operations in January 2019. 
It produced more than 30,000 carats in its first year of production, including 10 +50 carat diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

