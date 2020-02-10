Lacapa rakes in $5.5m from Lulo, Mothae run of mine diamond sales

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $5.5 million from the first sales for 2020 of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
It sold 1,548 carats of Lulo diamonds for gross proceeds of $3.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $2,200.
Lucapa also sold 6,306 carats of Mothae diamonds for $2.1 million, representing an average price per carat of $339.
The Lulo alluvial mine and Mothae kimberlite mine both produce large and high-value diamonds, with more than 75% of revenues generated from the recovery of +4.8 carat stones.
Lulo has produced 14 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.
The new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine in diamond-rich Lesotho also commenced commercial mining operations in January 2019.
It produced more than 30,000 carats in its first year of production, including 10 +50 carat diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished