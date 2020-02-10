Chow Tai Fook to shut 40 stores temporarily in Hong Kong and Macau

Today

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) has announced that it was temporarily shutting down 40 stores across Hong Kong and Macau due to the fear of coronavirus spreading, keeping shoppers away. CTF had taken similar steps in Mainland China as governments and mall managements urged retailers to temporarily shut operations.Meanwhile, in HK and Macau, it is said that the remaining stores will shorten their operating hours, and close by 7 pm. However, it clarified that it had no plans to lay-off employees, and all frontline staff would either be encouraged to take their annual leave or be accommodated in other stores that are currently open.All the measures announced will continue ‘till further notice’, as per CTF’s statement.