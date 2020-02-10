Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Chow Tai Fook to shut 40 stores temporarily in Hong Kong and Macau

chow_tai_fook _logo.pngChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) has announced that it was temporarily shutting down 40 stores across Hong Kong and Macau due to the fear of coronavirus spreading, keeping shoppers away. CTF had taken similar steps in Mainland China as governments and mall managements urged retailers to temporarily shut operations.
Meanwhile, in HK and Macau, it is said that the remaining stores will shorten their operating hours, and close by 7 pm. However, it clarified that it had no plans to lay-off employees, and all frontline staff would either be encouraged to take their annual leave or be accommodated in other stores that are currently open.
All the measures announced will continue ‘till further notice’, as per CTF’s statement.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

